Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,684,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.19 and a 1 year high of $185.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.