Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.15 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

