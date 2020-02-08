Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

