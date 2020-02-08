Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,784 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

