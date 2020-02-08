Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,731. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

