Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,731. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.
