Siemens Healthineers’ (SHL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.92).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.77 ($47.41) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.45.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.