Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching €40.77 ($47.41). The company had a trading volume of 491,661 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.90 and its 200 day moving average is €39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

