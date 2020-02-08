Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching €40.77 ($47.41). The company had a trading volume of 491,661 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.90 and its 200 day moving average is €39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

