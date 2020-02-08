Sidoti Trims MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Target Price to $50.00

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

MTSC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,671. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $859.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Hore purchased 10,880 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,739.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,880 shares of company stock worth $1,382,639. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MTS Systems by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MTS Systems by 33.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MTS Systems by 310.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

