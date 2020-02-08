SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and YoBit. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $653,268.00 and $1,643.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,816.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.02300525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.04530569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00770724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00810927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00119321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009462 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00715150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,191,093 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

