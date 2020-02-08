Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 404,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,385. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.