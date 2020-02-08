Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 21%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)’s stock price was down 21% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57.

About Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

