SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

