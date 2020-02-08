SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

