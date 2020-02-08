SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 429,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

