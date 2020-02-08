SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,536,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 726.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

