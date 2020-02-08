SG Americas Securities LLC Has $950,000 Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,660 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 2,923,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of J C Penney worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J C Penney in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCP stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. J C Penney Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

