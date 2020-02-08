SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,942 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SBGL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.