SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 299.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $484.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $297.08 and a 52 week high of $492.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

