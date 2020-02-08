Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.56

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.56 and traded as low as $108.20. Serica Energy shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 285,294 shares trading hands.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.99.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

