Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, 2,093 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.