Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. Senex Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 5,549,824 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $457.86 million and a PE ratio of 157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other news, insider Trevor Bourne acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09). Also, insider Timothy Crommelin acquired 150,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,350.00 ($35,000.00). Insiders have bought 679,791 shares of company stock valued at $234,830 over the last three months.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

