Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $163.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.50.

SRE traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $158.59. 1,250,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

