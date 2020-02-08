Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given $13.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 10,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

