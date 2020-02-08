Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given $13.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 10,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.