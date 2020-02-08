Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SNFCA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 7,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321. The company has a market cap of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Security National Financial has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.42.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

