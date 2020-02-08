Security National Bank Acquires 269 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.8% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,333,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

