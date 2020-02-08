Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,358. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

