Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,374. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

