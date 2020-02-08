Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Shares Down 5.7%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.45, 688,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 557,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research firms recently commented on SALT. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

