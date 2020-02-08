Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,425,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

