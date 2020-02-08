Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.64

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.64 and traded as high as $96.34. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 1,139,362 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.83.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.