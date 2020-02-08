ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.20 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $811.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

