SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

SB One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB One Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.