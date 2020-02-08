Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.81.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.