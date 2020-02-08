Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,253 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

