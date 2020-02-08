Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $49.32

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $49.32. Sanofi shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 2,816,015 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

