Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €103.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

Sanofi stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €93.58 ($108.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,199,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

