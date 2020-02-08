Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 1,141,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,976. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

