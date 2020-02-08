Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,289,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,265. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 32,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.