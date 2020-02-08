Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.84 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.59), 39,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and a P/E ratio of -208.75.

Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

