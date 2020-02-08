salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 22.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

