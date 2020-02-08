SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.78.

SAGE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 491,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,238. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

