Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

