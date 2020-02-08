S. R. Schill & Associates Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MBG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 102,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,216. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

