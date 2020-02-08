S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 1,338,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

