Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 165,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $121.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

