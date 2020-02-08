Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 146,033 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,131 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 146,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

