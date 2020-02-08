Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

