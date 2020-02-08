Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

HALL opened at $17.36 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

