Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.99 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average is $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

