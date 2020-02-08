Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

DNKN opened at $75.46 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

